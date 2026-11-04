SMART 160 Supporters Meetingin Three Springs
SMART 160 Supporters Meetingin Three Springs
The group advocating building the connection between Three Springs and the Animas River Trail will meet 5:30 PM Thursday November 12 at 65 Mercado in Three Springs to seek support from the Durango community, review status of the project and discuss next steps community members may take. Contact Mick Souder, micksouder@yahoo.com for more information.
65 Mercado, Three Springs
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SMART 160 Supporters
65 Mercado, Three Springs
65 Mercado, Three SpringsDurango, Colorado 81301