Silent Sundays with Swanson
Silent Sundays with Swanson
"Silent Sundays with Swanson" continue at the Durango Arts Center, at 2PM on May 10th. A selection of silent films will be accompanied by live piano music. Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.
The films are by Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy, plus a thrilling railroad-themed movie. This is a family friendly event. Tickets are available at the gallery desk Tuesdays - Saturdays, Noon - 6 pm.
Durango Arts Center
$10-$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301