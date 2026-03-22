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Silent Sundays with Swanson

Silent Sundays with Swanson

"Silent Sundays with Swanson" continue at the Durango Arts Center, at 2PM on May 10th. A selection of silent films will be accompanied by live piano music. Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.

The films are by Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy, plus a thrilling railroad-themed movie. This is a family friendly event. Tickets are available at the gallery desk Tuesdays - Saturdays, Noon - 6 pm.

Durango Arts Center
$10-$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301