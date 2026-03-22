"Silent Sundays with Swanson" continue at the Durango Arts Center, at 2PM on May 10th. A selection of silent films will be accompanied by live piano music. Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.

The films are by Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy, plus a thrilling railroad-themed movie. This is a family friendly event. Tickets are available at the gallery desk Tuesdays - Saturdays, Noon - 6 pm.