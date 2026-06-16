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Silent Sunday with Swanson on Piano

Silent Sunday with Swanson on Piano

Silent Sundays with Swanson continue at the Durango Arts Center, on Sunday at 2 pm, July 5, 2026 with a tribute to Buster Keaton. The films The Boat and Sherlock Jr. will be accompanied by live music with pianist Adam Swanson. This family friendly event is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.durangoarts.org or the gallery desk Tuesdays - Saturdays, Noon - 6 pm.

Durango Arts Center
$10-$20
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

director@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301