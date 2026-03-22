Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Siembra La Cena Garden Education Classes

Siembra La Cena Garden Education Classes

This spring, we invite you and your family to get in the garden
and learn how to grow, harvest, and prepare your own food.

The full program is offered for just $50.
All materials are provided. Children are welcome. Spots for the gardening classes are limited, early registration is encouraged

PROGRAM SCHEDULE
Wednesdays | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
May 6, 13, 20, 27 June 3 & 10
LOCATIONS
Weeks 1-3: Vista Lake Community Garden
Weeks 4-5: Pagosa Springs Community Garden

Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
$50
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Healthy Archuleta
401-206-4579
fsfearchuleta@gmail.com
https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/
Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
230 Port Ave.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colorado 81147
community@fsfearchuleta.org