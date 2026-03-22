Siembra La Cena Garden Education Classes
Siembra La Cena Garden Education Classes
This spring, we invite you and your family to get in the garden
and learn how to grow, harvest, and prepare your own food.
The full program is offered for just $50.
All materials are provided. Children are welcome. Spots for the gardening classes are limited, early registration is encouraged
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
Wednesdays | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
May 6, 13, 20, 27 June 3 & 10
LOCATIONS
Weeks 1-3: Vista Lake Community Garden
Weeks 4-5: Pagosa Springs Community Garden
Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
$50
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
Healthy Archuleta
401-206-4579
fsfearchuleta@gmail.com
Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
230 Port Ave.PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colorado 81147
community@fsfearchuleta.org