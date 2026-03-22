Siembra La Cena Garden Education Classes

This spring, we invite you and your family to get in the garden

and learn how to grow, harvest, and prepare your own food.

The full program is offered for just $50.

All materials are provided. Children are welcome. Spots for the gardening classes are limited, early registration is encouraged

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Wednesdays | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

May 6, 13, 20, 27 June 3 & 10

LOCATIONS

Weeks 1-3: Vista Lake Community Garden

Weeks 4-5: Pagosa Springs Community Garden