Sheepskin Craft Workshop with Fox Willow Fold
Sheepskin Craft Workshop with Fox Willow Fold
On Saturday, October 31st from 10:00am Mesa Verde Lavender Farm will host a workshop with Kayleigh from Fox Willow Fold.
Kayleigh will guide participants through the process of finishing a sheepskin hide and turning it into a cowl, sitting pad, or a pair of sheepskin insoles.
Further information and registration are available at mesaverdelavender.com
Mesa Verde Lavender Farm
$185
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Mesa Verde Lavender Farm
32471 Co Rd MMancos, Colorado 81328
3032418927
mesaverdelavender@gmail.com