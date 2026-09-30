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Sheepskin Craft Workshop with Fox Willow Fold

Sheepskin Craft Workshop with Fox Willow Fold

On Saturday, October 31st from 10:00am Mesa Verde Lavender Farm will host a workshop with Kayleigh from Fox Willow Fold.

Kayleigh will guide participants through the process of finishing a sheepskin hide and turning it into a cowl, sitting pad, or a pair of sheepskin insoles.

Further information and registration are available at mesaverdelavender.com

Mesa Verde Lavender Farm
$185
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Mesa Verde Lavender Farm
32471 Co Rd M
Mancos, Colorado 81328
3032418927
mesaverdelavender@gmail.com
mesaverdelavender.org