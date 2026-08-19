Seed Studio Student Art Showcase @ Stillwater Music
Seed Studio Student Art Showcase @ Stillwater Music
The Seed Studio Student Art Showcase takes place at Stillwater Music, with the opening reception from 6 to 8PM on Friday, September 4th. The event will feature musical performances from Stillwater students, light refreshments, and interactive art activities.
Stillwatermusic.org has more information.
Celebrate our young artists and musicians. Student artwork is on display in The Light Box.
The Light Box at Stillwater Music
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Stillwater Music & Seed Studio
Artist Group Info
info@stillwatermusic.org
The Light Box at Stillwater Music
1316 Main Ave. Ste CDurango, Colorado 81301
9707697515
info@stillwatermusic.org