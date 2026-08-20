KSUT Conversation: Symphony Chaco returns for McElmo Canyon performance

Tami Graham revisits a conversation with Gary Gackstatter, composer and conductor of Symphony Chaco - A Journey of the Spirit.

It's a multi-movement musical composition that explores the history, mystery, and landscape of Chaco Canyon. The work features Grammy-nominated Native flutist R. Carlos Nakai and Soprano Christina Martos.

Symphony Chaco will be performed by the Symphony Chaco Chamber Group on Saturday, August 29, at Sky Village at Canyon the Ancients Guest Ranch in McElmo Canyon.

Tami spoke with Gary in March 2024, when the first production of Symphony Chaco was about to take place at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College.