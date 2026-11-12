San Juan Symphony Youth Orchestras Fall Concert
San Juan Symphony Youth Orchestras Fall Concert
San Juan Symphony Youth Orchestras Fall Concert
Molly Jensen, Director
Chris Argotsinger, Associate Director
Saturday, November 21
4pm
Henderson Performance Hall, Farmington NM
Adults $25 | Students $5
Experience the energy, talent, and artistry of the next generation of musicians at a special performance by the San Juan Symphony Youth Orchestra! Featuring young musicians from across the Four Corners, the SJSYO brings together students in grades 4–12 for an inspiring evening of orchestral music.
Come cheer on the musicians of tomorrow and experience the joy of live orchestral music performed by our region’s talented young people!
The San Juan Symphony Youth Orchestra program is generously supported by Alpine Bank, The Ballantine Family Fund, Durango Friends of the Arts, LPEA Round UP Foundation, The Zimmer Community Fund, The Sparkgood Foundation & The New Mexico Music Guild