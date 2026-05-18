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San Juan Symphony presents a lecture concert: American Mavericks

San Juan Symphony presents a lecture concert: American Mavericks

What happens when a maverick breaks with tradition? We will explore American composers with a penchant for questioning everything– how music is made, how it sounds, how long it lasts, and even whether silence itself might be music. Musicians and vocalists with the San Juan Symphony will perform a variety of American music, guided by the historical perspectives of narrator and conductor Thomas Heuser.
Join us for a reception in the lobby following the performance.

Connie Gotsch Theater at San Juan College
$30 Adult, $10 Student
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan Symphony
9703829753
sanjuansymphony@musician.org
www.sanjuansymphony.org
Connie Gotsch Theater at San Juan College
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402