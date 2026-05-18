San Juan Symphony presents a lecture concert: American Mavericks

The San Juan Symphony presents a concert & lecture: "American Mavericks."

The events take place at 7PM on Wednesday, June 3rd at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango - and on Thursday, June 4th at the Connie Gotsch Theatre in Farmington.

Details are at sanjuansymphony.org.

We will explore American composers with a penchant for questioning everything– how music is made, how it sounds, how long it lasts, and even whether silence itself might be music. Musicians and vocalists with the San Juan Symphony will perform a variety of American music, guided by the historical perspectives of narrator and conductor Thomas Heuser.

Stay for a reception following the performance presented by the symphony's own Bravo Brigade.