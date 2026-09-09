The San Juan Symphony Fundraiser - "BLACK & WHITE BASH, A Feast for the Senses" takes place at the Artifacts 302 Restaurant in Farmington, at 6PM on Friday, October 9th. There is limited seating and details are at sanjuansymphony.org.

An intimate multi-course dining experience featuring award-winning Navajo chef Justin Pioche, who will personally guide guests through each course and share the inspiration, ingredients, traditions, and stories behind the food. Throughout the evening, musical moments performed by San Juan Symphony musicians will complement the dining experience, creating a unique connection between the flavors on your plate and the music in the room. —all while supporting the San Juan Symphony and its music and education programs throughout the Four Corners.