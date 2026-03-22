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San Juan Symphony Chamber Singers: Mother’s Day: Sharing America

San Juan Symphony Chamber Singers: Mother’s Day: Sharing America

Join us for a stirring choral celebration honoring the people, places, and defining moments that shaped our nation. Sharing America brings together music that reflects the rich tapestry of the American story—its triumphs, its trials, and its enduring spirit. This special concert also marks two milestones: the 250th birthday of the United States and the 150th anniversary of Colorado. Through powerful harmonies and heartfelt songs, we invite you to journey across America’s past and present, and to rediscover the voices that continue to inspire its future.
Stay for a reception by our Bravo Brigade immediately following the performance.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church
$30 Adult, $10 Student
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan Symphony
9703829753
sanjuansymphony@musician.org
www.sanjuansymphony.org
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
910 E. 3rd Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 903-8854
laura@sanjuansymphony.org
https://3rdAveArts.org