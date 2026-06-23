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San Juan Basin Archaeological Society presentation live and on Zoom

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society presentation live and on Zoom

The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to a presentation in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies on Wednesday, July 8th
The event begins with social time at 6:30, followed by the talk "Chaco and Beyond."
Details and Zoom log in are at sjbas.org.

the overall history of the people who created Chaco: Where they came from, their ascendence into what has been called The Chaco Phenomenon, the subsequent decline, and where they have gone. The speaker spent over 30 years as a Chaco ranger and recording the archeoastronomy of Chaco.

Fort Lewis College Lyceum
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society
970-403-3446
chambrke@aol.com
sjbas.org

Artist Group Info

GB Cornucopia
chambrke@aol.com
http://sjbas.org
Fort Lewis College Lyceum
http://sjbas.org