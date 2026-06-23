San Juan Basin Archaeological Society presentation live and on Zoom
San Juan Basin Archaeological Society presentation live and on Zoom
The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to a presentation in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies on Wednesday, July 8th
The event begins with social time at 6:30, followed by the talk "Chaco and Beyond."
Details and Zoom log in are at sjbas.org.
the overall history of the people who created Chaco: Where they came from, their ascendence into what has been called The Chaco Phenomenon, the subsequent decline, and where they have gone. The speaker spent over 30 years as a Chaco ranger and recording the archeoastronomy of Chaco.
Fort Lewis College Lyceum
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Basin Archaeological Society
970-403-3446
chambrke@aol.com
Artist Group Info
GB Cornucopia
chambrke@aol.com