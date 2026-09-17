The Rural Creative Collective Night Market returns as part of West Slope Startup Week at the Powerhouse in Durango, from 5:30 to 7:30 on Wednesday, October 7th. Startupcolorado.org has more information.

A celebration of rural creativity, entrepreneurship, and community. Browse handmade goods from rural artists, makers, and creatives, connect with the people behind the work, and get a head start on thoughtful holiday shopping.

Free to attend, no registration required.

