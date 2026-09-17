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Rocky Horror at the DAC

Rocky Horror at the DAC

The Durango Arts Center presents Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror, live on stage Thursday - Saturday October 29 -31. The show is cast with local actors and a live band. Costumes are encouraged. For mature audiences. Show times are online at www.durangoarts.org.

Durango Arts Center
$30 - $50
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301