Rocky Horror at the DAC
Rocky Horror at the DAC
The Durango Arts Center presents Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror, live on stage Thursday - Saturday October 29 -31. The show is cast with local actors and a live band. Costumes are encouraged. For mature audiences. Show times are online at www.durangoarts.org.
Durango Arts Center
$30 - $50
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301