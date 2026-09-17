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Rocky Horror at the DAC

Rocky Horror at the DAC

The Durango Arts Center presents the Rocky Horror Show live on stage Friday through Monday. (October 23 -26.) Featuring local actors and a live band. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.

For mature audiences. VIP seats are $50 and general admission are $30.Show times are online at www.durangoarts.org.

Durango Arts Center
$30 - $50
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM, every day through Oct 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301