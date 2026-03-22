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Rising Stars with Vadim Gluzman: Music in the Mountains Showcase Concert

Rising Stars with Vadim Gluzman: Music in the Mountains Showcase Concert

"Join us for an exciting showcase of the inaugural season of the Music in the Mountains Violin Academy students. The select group of exceptional early-career violinists from around the globe will play alongside Vadim Gluzman after a week of intensive study, artistic mentorship, and community engagement.

This concert is eligible for the Free Student Ticket Program! These orders must be placed over the phone at 970-385-6820 or in person at the Festival Office. Note: Students must be present to receive tickets at Will Call.

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820."

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
35-50
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com