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Rebate and Energy Help Session

Rebate and Energy Help Session

La Plata Electric Association will host a Rebate and Energy Help Session at the Pine River Library in Bayfield from 11:30 until 1:30 on Thursday, October 15th.
Energy experts will answer questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from LPEA’s electrification rebates.

Pine River Public Library
FREE
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop
Pine River Public Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr.
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org