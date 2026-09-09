Rebate and Energy Help Session
Rebate and Energy Help Session
La Plata Electric Association will host a Rebate and Energy Help Session at the Pine River Library in Bayfield from 11:30 until 1:30 on Thursday, October 15th.
Energy experts will answer questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from LPEA’s electrification rebates.
Pine River Public Library
FREE
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
Pine River Public Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr.Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org