Raven Narratives CO150 Story SLAM - Theme: Colorado
Raven Narratives CO150 Story SLAM - Theme: Colorado
The Raven Narratives Story Slam takes place at the Durango Arts Center on Saturday, October 17th at 7 p.m., celebrating Colorado’s 150th anniversary. Audience members are invited to take the stage and tell true, off-the-cuff stories inspired by the theme “Colorado.” Tickets are available at sunflowertheatre.org.
Durango Arts Center
$15
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sunflower Theatre
970-903-8831
sarah@ksjd.org
Artist Group Info
Sarah Syverson
sarah@ksjd.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301