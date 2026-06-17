Powerhouse Community Series featuring La La Bones

Join us for live music and community gathering with La La Bones outside on the Carver Family Plaza! Ticket proceeds from this show support Seed Studio

About La La Bones:

La La Bones puts a driving spin on the bluegrass tradition by integrating influences from bluegrass, punk, and pop into their original compositions. The quintet’s sound shifts away from the expected with eclectic songwriting from every member. Witness a technical and fast-paced performance that highlights their collective vocal skills and multi-genre roots.

Children 12 and under get in for free! A portion of the proceeds goes to Seed Studio, a local nonprofit.