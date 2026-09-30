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Potluck supper and film viewing

Potluck supper and film viewing

The Durango Friends invites the public to a potluck supper and viewing of the documentary "The Welcome Table," which examines the intersection between climate change and immigration, and how we respond to it. The event takes place at 6PM on Monday, October 12th at 803 County Road 233.

Durango Friends Meeting House
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Friends Meeting

Artist Group Info

Josh Fox
thewelcometablefilm.com
Durango Friends Meeting House
803 County Road 233
Durango, Colorado 81301