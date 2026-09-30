Potluck supper and film viewing
Potluck supper and film viewing
The Durango Friends invites the public to a potluck supper and viewing of the documentary "The Welcome Table," which examines the intersection between climate change and immigration, and how we respond to it. The event takes place at 6PM on Monday, October 12th at 803 County Road 233.
Durango Friends Meeting House
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Friends Meeting
Artist Group Info
Josh Fox
Durango Friends Meeting House
803 County Road 233Durango, Colorado 81301