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Pizza & Piazzolla: A Musical Portrait of Astor Piazzolla

Pizza & Piazzolla: A Musical Portrait of Astor Piazzolla

Don’t miss this sultry, savory, and spectacular night as world-renowned violinist Philippe Quint and pianist Jun Cho bring their electrifying multimedia Piazzolla tribute to Pagosa Springs, perfectly paired with pizza and a great cause. (20% of every ticket supports Pagosa Springs youth music scholarships!)

The evening will blend virtuosic playing, storytelling, and immersive visuals in a dazzling journey through Piazzolla’s tangos and surprising musical gems, reimagined with bold, cinematic flair.

A delicious mix of great food, great music, and great community, all in one unforgettable evening.

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820.

Liberty Theater, Pagosa Springs
75
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Liberty Theater, Pagosa Springs
418 Pagosa St
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147