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Pint Sized Paleontology: Trivia & Brews at Lost Goat

Pint Sized Paleontology: Trivia & Brews at Lost Goat

Trivia nights are back for the summer at Lost Goat Tavern! Test your dinophile status as we dive deep into the Mesozoic Era with questions over 500 million years in the making. Enjoy local beer and battle your friends for ultimate bragging rights and prizes.

Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org