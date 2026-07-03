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Pilates with Carly

Pilates with Carly

Whether you’re a Pilates ninja or the mat is uncharted territory, come start at your level, get stronger, and maybe even understand yourself a bit better. The goal is to leave the class feeling taller, more aware, and a little lighter… the soreness will set in later! Please bring a mat & water.

Pine River Public Library
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Thursday: 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Public Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr.
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org