Pilates with Carly
Pilates with Carly
Whether you’re a Pilates ninja or the mat is uncharted territory, come start at your level, get stronger, and maybe even understand yourself a bit better. The goal is to leave the class feeling taller, more aware, and a little lighter… the soreness will set in later! Please bring a mat & water.
Pine River Public Library
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Thursday: 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thursday: 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Public Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr.Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org