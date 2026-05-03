Party in the Park

Stillwater Music invites the public to Rotary Park in Downtown Durango, on Sunday, May 3rd. Live music takes place from noon until 6:30, featuring a variety of youth ensembles. In addition, there will be a number of community vendor booths. Stillwatermusic.org has more information.

Sponsored by the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

Supported by Maria’s Bookshop and Tico Time River Resort

We’ll be joined by the following community partners:

Gravity Lab Climbing Gym

Cafe Au Play

Pura Vida For Good

Maria’s Literacy Foundation

The Hive DGO

Deer Hill Expeditions

SEED Studio

BSA Troop 23

