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Party in the Park

Party in the Park

Stillwater Music invites the public to Rotary Park in Downtown Durango, on Sunday, May 3rd. Live music takes place from noon until 6:30, featuring a variety of youth ensembles. In addition, there will be a number of community vendor booths. Stillwatermusic.org has more information.

Sponsored by the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad
Supported by Maria’s Bookshop and Tico Time River Resort

We’ll be joined by the following community partners:

Gravity Lab Climbing Gym
Cafe Au Play
Pura Vida For Good
Maria’s Literacy Foundation
The Hive DGO
Deer Hill Expeditions
SEED Studio
BSA Troop 23

Rotary Park
12:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026

Event Supported By

Stillwater Music
9702475095
info@stillwatermusic.org
stillwatermusic.org

Artist Group Info

info@stillwatermusic.org
Stillwater Music
Rotary Park