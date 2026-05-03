Party in the Park
Party in the Park
Stillwater Music invites the public to Rotary Park in Downtown Durango, on Sunday, May 3rd. Live music takes place from noon until 6:30, featuring a variety of youth ensembles. In addition, there will be a number of community vendor booths. Stillwatermusic.org has more information.
Sponsored by the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad
Supported by Maria’s Bookshop and Tico Time River Resort
We’ll be joined by the following community partners:
Gravity Lab Climbing Gym
Cafe Au Play
Pura Vida For Good
Maria’s Literacy Foundation
The Hive DGO
Deer Hill Expeditions
SEED Studio
BSA Troop 23
Rotary Park
12:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
Stillwater Music
9702475095
info@stillwatermusic.org
Artist Group Info
info@stillwatermusic.org
Rotary Park