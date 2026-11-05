Office Hours - Rebate and Energy Help Session
Office Hours - Rebate and Energy Help Session
LPEA's energy experts are setting aside dedicated time to answer your energy-use questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from their rebate options this year.
Drop in during one of the Rebate Help Sessions for personalized advice or just to learn more.
LPEA's Durango Office
Free
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
LPEA's Durango Office
45 Stewart StreetDurango, Colorado 81303
9702591916
info@fourcore.org