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Office Hours - Rebate and Energy Help Session

Office Hours - Rebate and Energy Help Session

LPEA's energy experts are setting aside dedicated time to answer your energy-use questions and offer one-on-one guidance for getting the most value from their rebate options this year.

Drop in during one of the Rebate Help Sessions for personalized advice or just to learn more.

LPEA's Durango Office
Free
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop
LPEA's Durango Office
45 Stewart Street
Durango, Colorado 81303
9702591916
info@fourcore.org
https://fourcore.org/sunnyside/