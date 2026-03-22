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North Main District Clean Day & BBQ

North Main District Clean Day & BBQ

Volunteers are needed to participate in the "Refresh North Main" clean up event on Friday, May 29th.
The day begins at 8:30 at La Plata Fairgrounds with breakfast. Cleaning supplies will be provided, along with a free Bar B Q at the event's conclusion.

La Plata County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Picnic Pavilion
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Business Improvement District
timw@downtowndurango.org
https://www.downtowndurango.org
La Plata County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Picnic Pavilion
2500 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301