North Main District Clean Day & BBQ
North Main District Clean Day & BBQ
Volunteers are needed to participate in the "Refresh North Main" clean up event on Friday, May 29th.
The day begins at 8:30 at La Plata Fairgrounds with breakfast. Cleaning supplies will be provided, along with a free Bar B Q at the event's conclusion.
La Plata County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Picnic Pavilion
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Business Improvement District
timw@downtowndurango.org
La Plata County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Picnic Pavilion
2500 Main AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301