No Secret Police in Durango Petitioners & Supporters 6 Month Reunion.
No Secret Police in Durango Petitioners & Supporters 6 Month Reunion.
We’re hosting a reunion for petitioners and supporters at 11th Street Station on Thursday, July 30th at 5 PM for conversation, reflection, and planning next steps toward ensuring constitutional law enforcement in Durango.
11th Street Station
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
No Secret Police in Durango Reunion Committee
9705600072
micksouder@yahoo.com
11th Street Station