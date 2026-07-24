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No Secret Police in Durango Petitioners & Supporters 6 Month Reunion.

No Secret Police in Durango Petitioners & Supporters 6 Month Reunion.

We’re hosting a reunion for petitioners and supporters at 11th Street Station on Thursday, July 30th at 5 PM for conversation, reflection, and planning next steps toward ensuring constitutional law enforcement in Durango.

11th Street Station
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

No Secret Police in Durango Reunion Committee
9705600072
micksouder@yahoo.com
11th Street Station