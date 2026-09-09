NFL Sunday Ticket Football
NFL Sunday Ticket Football
Recurring Event: NFL Sunday Ticket Football at the VFW - Every Sunday September 13, 2026 to January 10, 2027, 11am-530pm. Our breakfast area is open for viewing your favorite football teams. Along with multiple TVs and food & beverage options make for a great time!
Durango VFW
Every week through Jan 10, 2027.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:30 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:30 PM
Event Supported By
VFW Post 4031
(970) 247-0384
webmaster@vfw4031.org
Durango VFW
1550 Main AvednueDurango, Colorado 81301