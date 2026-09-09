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NFL Sunday Ticket Football

NFL Sunday Ticket Football

Recurring Event: NFL Sunday Ticket Football at the VFW - Every Sunday September 13, 2026 to January 10, 2027, 11am-530pm. Our breakfast area is open for viewing your favorite football teams. Along with multiple TVs and food & beverage options make for a great time!

Durango VFW
Every week through Jan 10, 2027.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:30 PM

Event Supported By

VFW Post 4031
(970) 247-0384
webmaster@vfw4031.org
HTTPS://vfw4031.org
Durango VFW
1550 Main Avednue
Durango, Colorado 81301