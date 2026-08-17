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National Public Lands Day - La Plata Canyon Campsite Clean Up

National Public Lands Day - La Plata Canyon Campsite Clean Up

San Juan Mountains Association invites volunteers to celebrate National Public Lands Day with campsite cleanup in La Plata Canyon. The event takes place from 10 until 2 on Saturday, September 26th. Details and registration are at sjma.org.

We’ll have some friendly competition to see who can collect the most litter, artistically naturalize a fire ring, find the most interesting piece of trash, etc. No experience is necessary and kids are welcome!

La Plata Canyon Road
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
La Plata Canyon Road