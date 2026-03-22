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Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

"Vintage Brew" returns to Music in the Park May 28 at Vereda del Rio San Juan

Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
www.bloomfieldnm.gov

Artist Group Info

Vintage Brew from Albuquerque, NM - blues / rock
vintagebrewabq@gmail.com
reverbnation.com/vintagebrewabq
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
860 S. First Street
Bloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov