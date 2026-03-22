Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
"Vintage Brew" returns to Music in the Park May 28 at Vereda del Rio San Juan
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
Artist Group Info
Vintage Brew from Albuquerque, NM - blues / rock
vintagebrewabq@gmail.com
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk
860 S. First StreetBloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov