Music in the Mountains Virtual Volunteer Training

Join the Music in the Mountains volunteer team this summer!

If you are passionate about the arts and looking to become involved in a long-standing community event, we invite you to become a vital part of our Festival team by volunteering for our 2026 season!

Our incredible volunteers make our iconic summer Festival possible, and you can join this dedicated team by attending an upcoming Volunteer Training Session.

Training sessions will describe all volunteer needs for the Festival, including ushering, and individuals will be invited to sign up for their preferred concert events and shifts.

Virtual Volunteer Training will take place Monday, June 15th, at 5:30 pm via Zoom. Registration is required and a registration link can be found at musicinthemountains.com/volunteer

New and returning volunteers are welcome - invite your friends!

Our volunteers are invaluable, and we are grateful for each and every one of them who make our summer Festival possible! We look forward to including you on our 2026 volunteer team, and kicking off our volunteer season with you on June 11th or 15th!

For more information about volunteering, visit musicinthemountains.com/volunteer.