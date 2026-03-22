Music in the Mountains In-Person Volunteer Training takes place at 5:30 on Thursday, June 11th at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College.

Virtual Volunteer Training will take place on Monday, June 15th, at 5:30 pm via Zoom. Registration is required and a link can be found at musicinthemountains.com/volunteer

Training sessions will cover all volunteer needs for the Festival, including ushering, and individuals will be invited to sign up for their preferred concert events and shifts.