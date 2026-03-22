Music in the Mountains In-Person Volunteer Training
Music in the Mountains In-Person Volunteer Training
Music in the Mountains In-Person Volunteer Training takes place at 5:30 on Thursday, June 11th at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College.
Virtual Volunteer Training will take place on Monday, June 15th, at 5:30 pm via Zoom. Registration is required and a link can be found at musicinthemountains.com/volunteer
Training sessions will cover all volunteer needs for the Festival, including ushering, and individuals will be invited to sign up for their preferred concert events and shifts.
Community Concert Hall
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
Community Concert Hall
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81302
970-247-7657