Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Join us for FREE community concerts on our custom-built mobile stage featuring the Cerus Sax Quartet!

Our mobile stage is designed to deliver free world-class classical music concerts throughout the region. Join us on Thursday, July 9th, at 11:00 am at Cottonwood Park to hear performances by the Cerus Sax Quartet.

The Cerus Sax Quartet: The Cerus Quartet is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and versatile sound of the saxophone quartet. With a repertoire spanning contemporary compositions and transcriptions of classical masterworks, the quartet seeks to establish the saxophone quartet as a leading voice in 21st-century classical music.

Driving Directions to Cottonwood Park:

The park doesn’t have an address itself and doesn’t show up in Google Maps. It is very close to Animas Valley Elementary School, which is located at 373 Hermosa Meadows Rd, Durango, CO 81301. Instead of turning into the school parking lot (on the left), turn right into the Cottonwood neighborhood. The park will be on the right about a quarter of a mile from the turn, and volunteers will be on-hand to help direct you!

What You Should Know About our Mobile Stage Concerts:

-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.

-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.

-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.

-No reservations are necessary. Just show up!