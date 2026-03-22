Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Join us for FREE community concerts on our custom-built mobile stage featuring the Cerus Sax Quartet!

Our mobile stage is designed to deliver free world-class classical music concerts throughout the region. Join us on Thursday, July 9th, at 2:00 pm at Three Springs Plaza to hear performances by the Cerus Sax Quartet.

The Cerus Sax Quartet: The Cerus Quartet is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and versatile sound of the saxophone quartet. With a repertoire spanning contemporary compositions and transcriptions of classical masterworks, the quartet seeks to establish the saxophone quartet as a leading voice in 21st-century classical music.

What You Should Know About our Mobile Stage Concerts:

-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.

-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.

-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.

-No reservations are necessary. Just show up!