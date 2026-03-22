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Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Join us for FREE community concerts on our custom-built mobile stage featuring the Cerus Sax Quartet!

Our mobile stage is designed to deliver free world-class classical music concerts throughout the region. Join us on Thursday, July 9th, at 7:00 pm at Vista Lakes Park in Pagosa Springs to hear performances by the Cerus Sax Quartet.

The Cerus Sax Quartet: The Cerus Quartet is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and versatile sound of the saxophone quartet. With a repertoire spanning contemporary compositions and transcriptions of classical masterworks, the quartet seeks to establish the saxophone quartet as a leading voice in 21st-century classical music.

What You Should Know About our Mobile Stage Concerts:
-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.
-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.
-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.
-No reservations are necessary. Just show up!

Vista Lake Park
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Vista Lake Park
230 Port Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
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