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Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Join us for FREE community concerts on our custom-built mobile stage featuring Sprezzatura!

Our mobile stage is designed to deliver free world-class classical music concerts throughout the region. Join us on Friday, July 10th, at 11:00 am at Boyle Park in Mancos to hear performances by Sprezzatura.

Sprezzatura: Founded in Austin, Texas, Sprezzatura Brass Quintet was formed by five musicians while each was pursuing a doctoral degree in music. The ensemble takes its name from the Italian term sprezzatura, meaning “effortless mastery.” This artistic ideal defines the group’s approach to performances. Combining virtuosic precision with a laid back Texas flair, and a bold, unified sound, Sprezzatura delivers performances that are both refined and electrifying.

What You Should Know About our Mobile Stage Concerts:
-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.
-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.
-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.
-No reservations are necessary. Just show up!

Boyle Park
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Boyle Park
150 Grand Ave
Mancos, Colorado