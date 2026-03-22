Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Join us for FREE community concerts on our custom-built mobile stage featuring Sprezzatura!

Our mobile stage is designed to deliver free world-class classical music concerts throughout the region. Join us on Friday, July 10th, at 2:00 pm at Claire Viles Park to hear performances by Sprezzatura.

Sprezzatura: Founded in Austin, Texas, Sprezzatura Brass Quintet was formed by five musicians while each was pursuing a doctoral degree in music. The ensemble takes its name from the Italian term sprezzatura, meaning “effortless mastery.” This artistic ideal defines the group’s approach to performances. Combining virtuosic precision with a laid back Texas flair, and a bold, unified sound, Sprezzatura delivers performances that are both refined and electrifying.

What You Should Know About our Mobile Stage Concerts:

-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.

-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.

-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.

-No reservations are necessary. Just show up!