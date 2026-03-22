Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Join us for FREE community concerts on our custom-built mobile stage featuring the Katarina String Quartet!

Our mobile stage is designed to deliver free world-class classical music concerts throughout the region. Join us on Saturday, July 11th, at 11:00 am at Eagle Park to hear performances by the Katarina String Quartet.

Katarina String Quartet: Grand Prize winner of the 2025 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, the Katarina String Quartet has quickly distinguished itself as one of North America’s most compelling young ensembles. The tightly knit and community focused ensemble currently serves as the Graduate Resident String Quartet at The Juilliard School, where they explore all chamber music, from the classics to contemporary to folk tunes.

What You Should Know About our Mobile Stage Concerts:

-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.

-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.

-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.

-No reservations are necessary. Just show up!