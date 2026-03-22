Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert

Music in the Mountains presents FREE Mobile Stage Concerts featuring the Katarina String Quartet on Saturday, July 11th - at 2PM in Ignacio's Shoshone Park and at 6:30 in Durango's Buckley Park.

Musicinthemountains.com has more information.

-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.

-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.

-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.

