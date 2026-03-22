Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert
Music in the Mountains FREE Mobile Stage Concert
Music in the Mountains presents FREE Mobile Stage Concerts featuring the Katarina String Quartet on Saturday, July 11th - at 2PM in Ignacio's Shoshone Park and at 6:30 in Durango's Buckley Park.
Musicinthemountains.com has more information.
-Shows run approximately 45 minutes.
-In case of bad weather, individual events will be canceled and not rescheduled.
-There are no restrooms or concessions. You may bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
–Schedule is subject to change. Please check our website and social media for any last minute updates.
Buckley Park
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
Buckley Park
12th and MainDurango, Colorado 81301