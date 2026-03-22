"Music at the Museum" featuring Stillwater Band 505

The Aztec Museum's Summer Concert Series kicks off at 7PM on Friday, May 15th with country rock and blues from the Native American band, Stillwater 505. Aztecmuseum.org has more information.

The band is led by Lee Begay, featuring his sons Elijah on lead guitar and Matthew on drums. They have been performing in the Four Corners area since 1995.

Concerts are free and open to the public. Please enter through west gate near the Splash Pad on Park Avenue. Gate opens at 6:30pm. No pets are allowed during events in the Pioneer Village for the safety and enjoyment of guests and musicians. Service animals only. Concessions available. No alcohol sales. Donations welcome.

For info, 505-334-9829. Concerts are supported by a designated grant for the Northwest New Mexico Council.