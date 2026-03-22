Mozart & Diamonds: Music in the Mountains Chamber Orchestra Concert

Featuring Vadim Gluzman, violin & leader, and Julian Rhee, viola and 2026 Arkady Fomin Young Artist-in-Residence

This is classical music at its most soul-stirring and spectacular. Join the musicians as they invite you into a world of radiance, reflection, and exhilarating virtuosity. The evening opens in a hush, with Adagio for Strings glowing with emotional depth, before moving into the graceful elegance and neoclassical charm of Grieg’s beloved Holberg Suite. The energy shifts as the stage ignites with the vibrant colors and rhythmic spark of Daugherty, a dazzling contemporary work where violin, viola, and percussion shine in bold, unexpected ways.

The night culminates in the luminous beauty of Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, a masterpiece of dialogue and tenderness between violin and viola, unfolding with warmth, wit, and sublime lyricism. Amp up the fun and wear your most sparkling concert attire for an evening that truly shines like the star you are!

Pieces to be performed include:

BARBER: Adagio for Strings

GRIEG: Holberg Suite, Op. 40

DAUGHERTY: Diamond in the Rough, for violin, viola, and percussion

W. A. MOZART: Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat, K. 364

*The Arkady Fomin Young Artist-in-Residence program, established in 2025 in collaboration with the North Shore Chamber Music Festival, brings to Durango the most extraordinary and talented young artists at the beginning of their careers. Presenting them as soloists and chamber musicians in the Festival concerts, Music in the Mountains also fosters a deep connection between the community and these remarkable young artists through special visits, performances, and masterclasses in local schools, retirement communities, and the college.

By providing these young artists with a stage to perform on and allowing them to be heard by the Festival’s audience, not only do we enrich the cultural and social fabric of our wonderful city but also contribute to the overall well-being of our community and beyond! – Vadim Gluzman, Artistic Director

Join us for a free pre-concert lecture at 6:00 pm at the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College, presented by Dr. Linda Mack Berven.