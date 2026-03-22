Mother's Day Brunch at the Arboretum with Live Music by Justin Leflar
Mother's Day Brunch at the Arboretum with Live Music by Justin Leflar
Join us in celebrating our Moms with this special day filled with food, friends and best of all: live music by Justin Leflar! Tickets are limited and include: Charcuterie for two (both sweet and savory options are available), two glasses of cider or wine and live music!
EsoTerra's Arboretum
100
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
EsoTerra's Arboretum
270 CR 303Durango, Colorado 81303
Events@EsoTerraCider.com