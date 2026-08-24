The Durango Public Library will host the class "Medicare 101" at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 17th.

Learn the A, B, C and D's of Medicare.

After this class you will understand your options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need.

Presented by: Linda Looman, Certified SHIP Medicare Counselor with San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging

Please RSVP via e-mail: linda.l.shipcounselor@gmail.com

If you do not have email please call 970.403.6759