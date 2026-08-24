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Medicare 101

Medicare 101

The Durango Public Library will host the class "Medicare 101" at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 17th.
Learn the A, B, C and D's of Medicare.

After this class you will understand your options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need.

Presented by: Linda Looman, Certified SHIP Medicare Counselor with San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging

Please RSVP via e-mail: linda.l.shipcounselor@gmail.com

If you do not have email please call 970.403.6759

Durango Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging
970-264-0501, Ext. 4
chill@sjbaaa.org
sjbaaa.org
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301