Medicare 101
Medicare 101
The Durango Public Library will host the class "Medicare 101" at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 17th.
Learn the A, B, C and D's of Medicare.
After this class you will understand your options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need.
Presented by: Linda Looman, Certified SHIP Medicare Counselor with San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging
Please RSVP via e-mail: linda.l.shipcounselor@gmail.com
If you do not have email please call 970.403.6759
Durango Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging
970-264-0501, Ext. 4
chill@sjbaaa.org
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301