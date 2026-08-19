Matthew Sievers: Illuminated Expression

Join us for Fall Gallery Walk with Matthew Sievers on September First Friday, September 4th 5-7pm.

Matthew Sievers is a self-described modern impressionist known for bold, texture-rich landscapes that capture the interplay of light and shadow across mountains, storms, and shifting skies. His annual exhibition has become a beloved tradition at Blue Rain Gallery Durango, and this year's show brings an entirely new body of work fresh from the easel.

Join us for the opening reception during Fall Gallery Walk to be among the first to view the collection, meet Matthew, and celebrate the start of the fall season with us at 934 Main Avenue.