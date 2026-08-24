Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Matthew Sievers: Artist Demonstration

Matthew Sievers: Artist Demonstration

Join us at Blue Rain Gallery in Durango for a live painting demonstration with landscape artist Matthew Sievers from 2-4pm. Watch Matthew bring his creative process to life as he paints a new work inspired by the landscapes that shape his practice.
Arrive early to reserve a seat and enter your name for a chance to win the small painting Matthew completes during the demonstration.

Blue Rain Gallery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
http://www.blueraingallery.com
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit B
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
http://www.blueraingallery.com