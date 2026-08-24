Matthew Sievers: Artist Demonstration
Matthew Sievers: Artist Demonstration
Join us at Blue Rain Gallery in Durango for a live painting demonstration with landscape artist Matthew Sievers from 2-4pm. Watch Matthew bring his creative process to life as he paints a new work inspired by the landscapes that shape his practice.
Arrive early to reserve a seat and enter your name for a chance to win the small painting Matthew completes during the demonstration.
Blue Rain Gallery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit BDurango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com