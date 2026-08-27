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Mark Keathley at Sorrel Sky Gallery

Mark Keathley at Sorrel Sky Gallery

Sorrel Sky Gallery is pleased to welcome painter Mark Keathley to its Durango gallery on Friday, September 18, 2026, for an evening reception from 5–8 PM. The event brings the Texas-born artist back to the Animas River valley, a landscape that has appeared in his recent paintings.

Sorrel Sky Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Sorrel Sky Gallery
970-247-3555
publicist@sorrelsky.com
https://sorrelsky.com

Artist Group Info

Mark Keathley
mark@keathley.com
https://sorrelsky.com/collections/Mark-Keathley
Sorrel Sky Gallery
828 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702473555
publicist@sorrelsky.com
https://sorrelsky.com/pages/gallery-events