Mark Keathley at Sorrel Sky Gallery
Mark Keathley at Sorrel Sky Gallery
Sorrel Sky Gallery is pleased to welcome painter Mark Keathley to its Durango gallery on Friday, September 18, 2026, for an evening reception from 5–8 PM. The event brings the Texas-born artist back to the Animas River valley, a landscape that has appeared in his recent paintings.
Sorrel Sky Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sorrel Sky Gallery
970-247-3555
publicist@sorrelsky.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Keathley
mark@keathley.com
Sorrel Sky Gallery
828 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301
9702473555
publicist@sorrelsky.com