Mardi Gras Madness: Music in the Mountains Pops Night Benefit Dinner & Concert

Don your beads, tap your toes, and come ready to revel in a night that truly feels like Bourbon Street come alive. Pops favorite Byron Stripling brings his irresistible blend of New Orleans jazz, high-spirited swing, and big-band energy to the stage in a Mardi Gras celebration to remember. Known for his contagious smile, charismatic stage presence, and dazzling trumpet virtuosity, Stripling invites audiences to let the good times roll! Hear songs such as When the Saints Go Marching In, I Got My Mojo Workin’, Basin Street Blues, and Maple Leaf Rag.

Saturday, August 1st, is “Colorado Day,” and as one of southwest Colorado’s most anticipated annual events, there will be no better place to celebrate than Pops Night! This semi-formal evening features a cocktail hour, a lavish multi-course chef-prepared dinner, wine, and an electrifying full-orchestra performance.

Your attendance directly supports Music in the Mountains and ensures the future of exceptional live music in our community. Seating is limited, secure your place before it sells out! Tickets are $200 for General Seating and $250 for Premier VIP Seating.

6:30: Cocktail Hour

7:30: Dinner

8:30: Concert

Get a sneak peek at this year’s fantastic menu!

Appetizers: Sweet potato bites; Cajun potato salad cups; Blackened Cajun shrimp avocado cucumbers; shrimp & grits in a cup; Cajun seafood ceviche cups

Salad: Cucumber Caprese Salad: micro greens topped with English cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mini mozzarella balls, yellow watermelon, fresh basil, confetti veggies, and chef’s secret glittery party dressing!

Plated Entrée: Filet Mignon with edible orchids and cognac Cajun cream sauce; crispy shoestring fries; and whiskey tri-color glazed carrots

Dessert: “Glitter & Gold:” Bread pudding cheesecake and Banana Foster’s cocktail

Menu is subject to change.

NOTE: Tickets include house wine; cash bar available for beer and cocktail orders.

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820.