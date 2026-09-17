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Mad Hatter Tea Party

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Down the rabbit hole we go...to a party filled with curious treats, whimsical activities, games, and plenty of tea party silliness! Come dressed in your most delightfully mad hat or make one while you're here!

This program is primarily geared toward adults. Children are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult.

Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org