Locals Night at LePlatt's Pond
Locals Night at LePlatt's Pond
Locals Night at LePlatt’s Pond is a weekly gathering held every Tuesday in June & July from 5–9 PM at historic L-J Ranch in Bayfield, Colorado. Enjoy live music, rotating food trucks, catch-and-release fishing, yard games, and more in a relaxed setting overlooking the pond. Rain or shine with covered tent seating available.
$10 Adults • $5 Kids Ages 3–12 • Ages 2 & Under Free 🎶
LePlatt's Pond at L-J Ranch
$10 Adults • $5 Kids Ages 3–12 • Ages 2 & Under Free 🎶
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
LePlatt's Pond at L-J Ranch
311A CR 501Bayfield, Colorado 81122
970-759-0748
info@leplattspond.com