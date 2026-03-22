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Locals Night at LePlatt's Pond

Locals Night at LePlatt's Pond

Locals Night at LePlatt’s Pond is a weekly gathering held every Tuesday in June & July from 5–9 PM at historic L-J Ranch in Bayfield, Colorado. Enjoy live music, rotating food trucks, catch-and-release fishing, yard games, and more in a relaxed setting overlooking the pond. Rain or shine with covered tent seating available.

$10 Adults • $5 Kids Ages 3–12 • Ages 2 & Under Free 🎶

LePlatt's Pond at L-J Ranch
$10 Adults • $5 Kids Ages 3–12 • Ages 2 &amp; Under Free 🎶
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM
LePlatt's Pond at L-J Ranch
311A CR 501
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
970-759-0748
info@leplattspond.com
https://leplattspond.com/events